Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

