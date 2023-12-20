Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

