Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,792,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

