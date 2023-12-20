Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

