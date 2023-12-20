Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

