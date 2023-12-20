Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $13.17 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 1.81% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

