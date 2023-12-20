Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $13.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $78.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.