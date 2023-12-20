Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.