Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $212,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $101,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $221,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $5,140,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

