Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $50,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 105.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 112.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $3,925,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.9 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

