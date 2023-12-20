Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after buying an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

