Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,358 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

