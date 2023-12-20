Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $181.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.