Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.