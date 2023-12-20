Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after buying an additional 2,002,310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

