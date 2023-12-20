Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

