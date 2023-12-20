Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $685.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $781.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $781.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $675.59 and a 200-day moving average of $657.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

