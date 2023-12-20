Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. 739,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

