Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,460. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

