Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 1,006,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

