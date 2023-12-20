Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $485.71. 92,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $485.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

