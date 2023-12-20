Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 2,695,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.