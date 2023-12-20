Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 35,785 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Lavoro Trading Up 3.1 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
