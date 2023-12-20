Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

