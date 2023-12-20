Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,627 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $19.41.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

