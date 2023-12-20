Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,371 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 212,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $29,907.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $878,122.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,126.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $29,907.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,705.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,362,163. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COUR opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

