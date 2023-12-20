Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

