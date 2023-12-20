Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

