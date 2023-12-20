Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

