Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Matrix Service worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at $811,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $235,535. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

