Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $152.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

