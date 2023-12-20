Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,737 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,150. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

