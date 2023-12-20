Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after buying an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,843,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

