LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.69. LG Display shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 43,269 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LG Display Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LG Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 120,348 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

