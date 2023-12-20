Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 3.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 816,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,665,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

