Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,634. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.73.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.