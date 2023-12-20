Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.40. 380,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,729. The firm has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

