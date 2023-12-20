Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 394,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 516,157 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $685.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

