Liquidia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 994 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,165. The company has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

