Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

