Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.