Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,204. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $213.66.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

