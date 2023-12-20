Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.70. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,424,084 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.