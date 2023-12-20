Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

MCBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $389.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,763 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,122,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

