Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MGNI stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

