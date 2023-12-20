MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,850 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,312,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,045,327.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 49,901 shares of company stock worth $648,337 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

