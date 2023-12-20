MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
Insider Activity
In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,850 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,312,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,045,327.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 49,901 shares of company stock worth $648,337 over the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.