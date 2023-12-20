Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $23.62. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 18,681,512 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

