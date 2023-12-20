Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Seneca House Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $9.64 on Wednesday, reaching $1,400.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,735. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,415.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,429.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

