Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1,375.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,900 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
