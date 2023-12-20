Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

